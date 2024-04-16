Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.36%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

