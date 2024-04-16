Peirce Capital Management LLC Makes New $490,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Peirce Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBR traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,877. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

