Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $81.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.52.

Shares of Onsemi stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.30. 757,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,211,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.04. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $697,276,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,353,000 after buying an additional 868,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

