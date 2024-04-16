NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Free Report) traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 126,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 72,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.17.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops artificial intelligence and imaging products. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and NexCompress technological solutions.

