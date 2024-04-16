Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NEM opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -42.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.97.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

