NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.44

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

NeoGames Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $983.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.14.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoGames by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 226.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGames by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $1,296,000. 29.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

