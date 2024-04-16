NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.44

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.44 and last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 361202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.
NeoGames Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $983.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.46 and a beta of 1.14.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Analysts expect that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGames
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
