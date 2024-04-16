Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 1,631.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

