Monero Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Monero coin can now be bought for about $121.26 or 0.00192795 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and approximately $51.22 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,970.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.04 or 0.00766385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.11 or 0.00125768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00038379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00106273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,424,477 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

