McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Lowered to $320.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $327.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.17.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $266.23 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $191.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.75.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.