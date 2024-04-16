Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 354 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Linde comprises approximately 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.79.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $444.50. 510,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.84. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

