Main Street Research LLC Sells 62 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Main Street Research LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,973,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average is $368.81. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

