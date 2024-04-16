Main Street Research LLC Sells 343 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 243.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,920,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $409,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 90.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,506,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,813 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $140,050,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,815,058,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $489,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,687 shares in the company, valued at $20,514,632.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $27,335,934.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 680,306,713 shares in the company, valued at $108,815,058,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,689,170 shares of company stock worth $924,847,536. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,883. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The company has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

