Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.26. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $108.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

