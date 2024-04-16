JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BKG has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($55.40) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($61.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,614.86 ($57.45).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BKG

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 4,566 ($56.84) on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,634 ($45.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,980 ($61.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,672.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,562.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a GBX 33 ($0.41) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,185.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,698 ($58.48) per share, with a total value of £14,986.62 ($18,656.32). 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.