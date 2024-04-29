Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,113. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

