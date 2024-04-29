Avaii Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.09. The stock had a trading volume of 593,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,106. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $95.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2827 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

