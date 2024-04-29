Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 4.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $55.55. 1,793,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

