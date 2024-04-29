Choreo LLC Purchases 37,369 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Choreo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,370,000 after buying an additional 2,464,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

EFAV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.43. 623,167 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.