Investors Research Corp Has $385,000 Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Investors Research Corp decreased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after purchasing an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,729,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,696,000 after acquiring an additional 156,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 14,547.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,642,000 after buying an additional 511,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.