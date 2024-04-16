Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. 1,071,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

