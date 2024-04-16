Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.14. 1,071,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,643. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.55. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.60.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.