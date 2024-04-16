Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 168,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 90,284 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $45.65.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPN. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

