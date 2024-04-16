Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMS. TheStreet raised Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -120.18 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,080.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 22,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $229,075.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208 over the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

