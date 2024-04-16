Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $389,000 Holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vitesse Energy were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2,089.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTS opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. Vitesse Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -263.16%.

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

