Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Global Blue Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.