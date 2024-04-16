Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 5.5%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14. Approximately 307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.
Global Blue Group Trading Up 1.6 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.81 million, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.41.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Global Blue Group had a return on equity of 87.79% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
