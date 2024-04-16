Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LANDO)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDO opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

