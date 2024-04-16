Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of FSP opened at $1.97 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,796,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 131,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

