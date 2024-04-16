Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance
Shares of FSP opened at $1.97 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Company Profile
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.
