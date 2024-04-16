Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

FICO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,180.45.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,150.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,261.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,134.53. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total transaction of $9,807,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 686,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,543,000 after buying an additional 463,988 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $259,509,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

