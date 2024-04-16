Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 4,980,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Evolus Stock Performance

EOLS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,177. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Institutional Trading of Evolus

In other Evolus news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 27,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,233.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,288 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,969 shares of company stock valued at $831,005. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Featured Stories

