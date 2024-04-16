DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.8 %

DD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,787. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 78.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

