Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.87. 996,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.