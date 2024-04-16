Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,806.15.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,411.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,381. The stock has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,587.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,523.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

