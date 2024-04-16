Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,458,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. The company has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

