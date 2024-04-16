DEI Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, DEI has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $127.05 million and $14.59 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.06 or 0.00125760 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009324 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

