Cullen Investment Group LTD. Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

