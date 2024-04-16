Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG) Director Purchases C$59,290.00 in Stock

Firan Technology Group Co. (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) Director Mike Andrade bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,290.00.

Firan Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %

TSE:FTG traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$5.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,702. The company has a market capitalization of C$129.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.47. Firan Technology Group Co. has a 52 week low of C$3.02 and a 52 week high of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.98 million for the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Firan Technology Group Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Firan Technology Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

