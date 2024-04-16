Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 122,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.00. The stock had a trading volume of 347,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,215. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

