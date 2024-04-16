Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the March 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Cogna Educação Stock Performance

COGNY traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.43. 21,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,400. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. Cogna Educação has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

About Cogna Educação

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

