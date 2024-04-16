Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.29 ($0.08), with a volume of 157319 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25 ($0.08).
Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £3.98 million, a PE ratio of 303.00 and a beta of -0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile
Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.
