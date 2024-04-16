INSPECS Group (LON:SPEC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $46.00

INSPECS Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.59), with a volume of 94768 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.61).

INSPECS Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £47.78 million, a PE ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 2.26.

About INSPECS Group

(Get Free Report)

INSPECS Group plc designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear, lenses, and OEM products worldwide. It distributes frames and optical products. The company offers its eyewear under the Viktor & Rolf, Valerie, Lyle & Scott, Barbour, Liberty, Henri Lloyd, O'Neill, Caterpillar, BOTANIQ, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INSPECS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSPECS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.