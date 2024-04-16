Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $28,000 Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 409,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4,397.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $40.12 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

