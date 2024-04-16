BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Tops $0.0000

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $41.30 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001135 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000124 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $47,420,355.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.