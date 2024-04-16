CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 0.1%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $301.65 and last traded at $299.78. 566,668 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,646,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 832.75, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.61, for a total transaction of $8,497,444.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,244,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,544 shares of company stock valued at $70,878,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after buying an additional 2,757,251 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after buying an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,418,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after buying an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

