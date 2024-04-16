Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $477,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 279.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VPU stock opened at $137.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

