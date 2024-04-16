Radio Caca (RACA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.13 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $84.93 million and approximately $11.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,039,671,848 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

