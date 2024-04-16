Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $472,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,939 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:AGI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

