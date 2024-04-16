Coin98 Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $202.37 million and approximately $15.74 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004439 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,888,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

