Choreo LLC Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 139.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,260 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,606,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,850,789. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

