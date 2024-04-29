Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 536,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,380. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

