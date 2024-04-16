Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 2,440 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,086,000 after purchasing an additional 747,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.53, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last 90 days. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

