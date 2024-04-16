ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ANSYS by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,156,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ANSYS by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,805,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $328.16 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

